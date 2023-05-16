Maynard “Maynie” A. Prock, 82, of Waldoboro, passed away on the morning of May 5, 2023, after battling a series of health issues for several years.

Maynard was born on July 29, 1940 to Dorothy Lillian Jackson and Alton Ancil Prock, of Waldoboro.

Maynie grew up in Waldoboro and attended local schools, until he graduated from Waldoboro High School in 1959. Upon graduation, he started working for his father at Alton Prock & Sons. In 1962 a plane crash took Alton Prock’s life, and Maynard and his three brothers took over their father’s company. In 1963, they incorporated what is known today as Prock Marine Co.

Maynard married Marcia Swift in 1960 and they had two children, Darcy and Todd. They resided in Orff’s Corner in Waldoboro for the next 23 years, before moving to Back Cove, also in Waldoboro.

Work was very important to Maynie and he was very capable of building and designing almost anything. He always took great pride in Prock Marine Co. He was also part owner of Rockland Marine and shared great drive and passion with that company. He served on the board of directors at the Waldoboro bank for a few years. He resigned however, when he felt it was interfering with his work at Prock Marine Co.

Maynie loved being on the water, whether it was fishing, lobstering, or just cruising the coast of Maine. He would make a few trips each year to the family camp located on West Grand Lake with his brothers, Merle and Wallace, and several friends to fish or ride the back roads hunting for birds.

He also enjoyed offshore fishing with his son, Todd. They would take his boat “Maynie’s Money” out in search of tuna and sharks. Most trips would just be a boat ride, but they did catch a few and had many stories to tell.

Maynard and Marcia enjoyed traveling. They went on 16 cruises, traveled to Alaska, Hawaii, and many more trips to Disney World with family and friends.

Maynie would often say that he was a very lucky man with a home and a family that he loved. He touched and impacted many people and will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marcia; his daughter, Darcy Prock; his son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Karen Prock; his grandchildren, Chelsea Cogan and her husband, Nick Evans; Shelby Cogan and her partner, Eliot Douin; Brittany Prock and her partner, Rick; Cameron Prock and his wife, Nicole; his great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Avery, Lucas, Ayda, and Maynard; his brother, Merle and his wife, Loraine; his sister, Mary Lou Paradise; sister-in-law, Doris Prock; sister-in-law, Shirley Prock; and his brother-in-law, Harvey Davis.

Maynard was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Ancil and Wallace; his sister, Marie Davis; and his brother-in-law, Herb Paradise.

There will be a service for Maynard held at Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro on June 2 at 2 p.m. with a graveside service to follow.

Donations can be made to the animal shelter of your choice.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, go to Maynard’s Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

