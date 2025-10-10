Megan’s life began on June 14, 1989, born to Sheldon (Ted) and Sherry Hodgdon. She is the younger sister to Troy Hodgdon and Sarah Winchenbach, the baby of her family. She was a happy yet stubborn child, causing her parents some grief with a few phone calls from her elementary school teachers and principal, even given an unhappy face on her second grade report card because she did not want to participate in gym class. Her stubborn will continued throughout her life, which turned out to be one of her greatest qualities. It gave her the desire and push to focus on her education graduating from Boothbay Region High School in 2007 and completing her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from the University of Maine Farmington in 2016 with the magna cum laude distinction.

Her love for children started young with numerous babysitting jobs that led her to work at the YMCA daycare for over 10 years before accepting a position at Coastal Kids Preschool in August 2018 and becoming a head teacher which she was so very proud of and enjoyed until April 2024. She loved being a teacher and made many connections with her coworkers and the parents of her kids. She went above the duties of her job to ensure the kids were taken care of and knew that they were loved. A compassionate soul indeed.

Travis came into Megan’s life unexpectedly; he worked with her brother-in-law and always commented that he wanted to meet her. He mustered up the courage to ask her out and she finally gave in, not knowing that it would completely change her life. Megan and Travis began their lives together on Oct. 24, 2015, it was their first date and what we refer to as the never-ending date because they have been together ever since, she told her family that “they just clicked.” Their romance moved quickly and before we knew it, they bought their home and were expecting their first son, Connor. They were married at their home in Waldoboro on Aug. 18, 2018, and their second son, Lucas, was born the next year.

Her greatest accomplishment was being a mother to Connor and Lucas. She lived for them and gave them great memories and childhood experiences, always planning an adventure or activity for her boys. We are thankful for the memories and the abundance of pictures she left us with.

Megan was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2024; she fought hard and did everything she could to enjoy her time with the family. She was positive and pushed through each step with such grace and courage, but she had to say goodbye on Oct. 7, 2025.

It is truly amazing how many people’s lives Megan touched and influenced, she will be missed but lives on in the love she shared and the people she left behind.

Time of visiting will be Oct. 23 from 4-6 p.m. at Halls Funeral Home in Boothbay. Graveside service will be on Oct. 24 at Evergreen Cemetery in Boothbay at 2 p.m. with a celebration of life immediately following at 198 Young’s Hill Road in Waldoboro.

Arrangements are under the care of Hall Funeral Home of Waldoboro. To share a condolence or memory with the Kilbreth family, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

