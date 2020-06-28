Melba M. Boynton, 83, of Nobleboro; wife, mother and dear friend to all, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2020 in Damariscotta, unexpectedly after a brief battle with lung cancer.

Melba grew up in Bangor with her parents, Charles and Freda Metcalf, and her brother Henry (Hank) Metcalf. She was very involved with several student clubs and activities while attending and graduating from Bangor High School, Class of 1955. She then attended Colby College in Waterville and majored in Foreign Language Studies, becoming fluent in French, which complemented her family history, as her mother, Freda, was originally from Woodstock, New Brunswick, Canada. Melba graduated from Colby with her Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1959, which she used throughout her long career as a grammar school educator.

An avid traveler, Melba travelled to Europe, Canada, Hawaii and most of the United States. She was very active and loved to play tennis, golf, and nature. She also enjoyed spending quality time with the family playing games and cards for hours on end. She especially loved playing Bridge, which she got quite good at and regularly would teach others to play. Later in life, Melba fed her creative and artistic side by joining and performing in the group Hearts Ever Young, based in the Damariscotta/Newcastle area. The group would rehearse and perform several annual shows, in which Melba participated.

Melba believed it was important to help others in the community. She volunteered at Skidompha Library, the Lincoln Home and tutored students enrolled in the Adult Education Program.

Melba married Ronald C. Boynton, also from Bangor, in 1969. Ron had a son, Sean S. Boynton, and Melba also had a son, Carlyle R. Johnson, and they both conceived and parented their daughter, Alissa M. Boynton. The family of five began in Hampden, then moved to Dexter, where Ron was the High School’s Principal, and they finally settled in Nobleboro, where Ron was the assistant principal at Lincoln Academy.

Melba is survived by her brother, Henry Metcalf and his wife Mary of Orono, and their three children, Julie, Robert and Lynda; her sister-in-law, Linda Paine and her husband George Paine of Chamberlain, and their son Graham. She is also survived by her three children, Carlyle R. Johnson and his wife Maricela of Raymond, N.H., Sean S. Boynton and his wife Jackie of Cross Junction, Va., and Alissa M. Boynton of Readfield; and six grandchildren, Edson, Sade, Bryan, Caiti, Natalie and Sean Patrick.

Visiting hours for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, July 2 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required and social distancing is asked to be observed. Limited numbers are allowed in the building at a time, so please be prepared to wait outside until space opens up, and out of respect for everyone else who would like to attend, we ask that you please limit your time inside. A private celebration of life, and burial in the Hillside Cemetery, will be held for immediate family members.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in her memory to Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service, 29 Piper Mill Road, Damariscotta, ME 04543, clcambulanceservice.org/contact-us; or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI Maine), 52 Water St., Hallowell, ME 04347 (namimaine.org).

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

