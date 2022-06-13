On Sunday, June 5, 2022, Melinda Sue Allen, loving mother and dear friend to many, passed away at the age of 54. She lived in Waldoboro.

Melinda was born Dec. 3, 1967 in Nashua, N.H. to Lynne Allen. She took joy in her four daughters, Brianna Allen, Savanna Miller, Dakota Chandler, and Alexis Chandler; and three granddaughters, Kiari Allen, Cami Fusillo, and Marina Zacharewich. She achieved her dream of becoming a CNA and graduated from Florida Career College in Jacksonville, Fla. Many individuals were privileged to receive her compassionate care. She enjoyed crafting and making jewelry. She was always starting new projects, and not always finishing them.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Lynne Allen; and son, Jamie. She is survived by her daughters and granddaughters; father, Frank Allen; sisters, Ivy Yonkman, Karena Field, and Samantha Allen; and significant other, Tony Chaisty.

She will be deeply missed.

A celebration of life will be held from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at The American Legion, 200 Congress St., in Bath.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences visit her Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

