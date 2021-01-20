Melissa Mae Thayer, 39, passed away in Brooksville, Fla. on Jan. 4, 2021 after an extended illness. She was born on July 22, 1981 in Damariscotta, the daughter of Cynthia Hagar and Gregory Thayer Sr.

She is survived by her mother and John Haines of Deland, Fla.; son, Aaron Estridge of Brooksville, Fla.; brothers, Gregory Thayer Jr. of Freedom, Benjamin Thayer of New York City, and Shane Sykes of Camden; stepmother, Lynne Thayer and family in Florida; and a large extended family.

She was predeceased by her father; grandparents; and many other family members.

Melissa enjoyed gardening, fishing, flea markets, music, and spending time with family and friends. She was an avid collector of Elvis memorabilia, elephant statues, angels, and butterflies. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and compassionate nature.

Donations in her memory may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation to honor her love for children. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

