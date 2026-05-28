Melvin J. “Mel” Williams, 73, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2026 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Born on Jan. 1, 1953 to Harold and Dora Monroe Williams, Mel spent his childhood growing up in Union and Thomaston. He graduated with the class of 1971 from Georges Valley High School. After attending Eastern Maine Technical College for a year, Mel chose to begin what would become a lifetime of hard work and dedication.

Mel first worked at local farms and the town of Thomaston as a teenager and after attending college for a year he went to work at Chemrock and later at Marine Colloids while also raising horses. After a brief time working for Mike Lash, he followed his dream of farming and established his own dairy farm. For more than 35 years and raised donkeys until his passing. Mel devoted himself to the farm and the agricultural way of life he loved so deeply semi-retiring in 2014.

Anyone who knew Mel knew he was a straight shooter — honest, determined, and never afraid to speak his mind. Whether on the best of days or the hardest, you always knew exactly where you stood with him. Mel faced life head-on and refused to let the loss of his legs and 68 years of diabetes define him. Even after the loss of both of his legs, he continued to persevere with grit, humor, and remarkable strength.

Mel’s happiest moments were spent on the farm, riding one of his beloved tractors, haying fields, caring for his animals, and especially spoiling his baby donkeys. He enjoyed riding in his antique cars and flying in his plane. Farming was not simply his work; it was his passion and his way of life.

A tireless advocate for agriculture, Mel served for many years as an active lobbyist for the farming industry and Maine Farm Bureau Federation. He took great pride in his involvement with the Lincoln County Republican Party and the Waldoboro Republican Party.

Beyond farming and politics, Mel was an active member of the SAD 40 School Board. Mel inspired countless people through his resilience and encouragement. He mentored a lot of kids and encouraged education. He visited nursing homes, supported fellow amputees, and helped many through his unwavering “can do” attitude. He also had a lifelong love for antique and classic cars and enjoyed attending auctions with his good friend Neil. He belonged to numerous car clubs and was a past member of the Owls Head Transportation Museum.

Mel was predeceased by his parents; his brother-in-law, Kevin Brann; and his niece, Alicia.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Carol Williams, of Waldoboro; his brother, Douglas Williams and wife, Susan of Haynesville; his brother-in-law, Clifford Brann and wife, Lori; his nephews, Chris Brann, and Douglas Williams and significant other, Jasmine; and niece, Rachel Williams and great-nephews, Melvin and Larry; special-great nephews, Adrian and Nick; and great niece, Brittney and Danielle; and many dear friends from all walks of life who will miss him greatly.

This is especially realized when one of his friends upon hearing of his illness flew up from Corpus Christi Texas on Saturday just to see him. He will also be forever missed by his adopted son Scott and close friends Ronnie, Billy, Matt, and the gang at the garage.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Mel’s name to the Travis Mills Foundation, 647 Castle Island Road, Mt. Vernon, ME 04352 or to any charity of your choice.

Friends and family are invited to bring your best stories of Mel and attend a time of visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2026 at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St. in Waldoboro.

Arrangements are under the care of Hall Funeral Home.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online.

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