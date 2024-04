Friends are welcome to join the family for a time of visitation for Merle E. Prock, 86, of Waldoboro, who passed away on April 22, 2024, at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro, on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, from 5-7 p.m.

A full obituary will be published at a later date. Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print