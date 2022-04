A graveside service for Merrick I. Beane, 90, of Nashua, N.H., and formerly of Warren, who passed away on Jan. 25, 2022, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, at the Shuman Cemetery, Route 220, in Waldoboro.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.

