Merrick I. Beane, 90, of Nashua, N.H., and formerly of Warren, passed away peacefully at his home with his family on Jan. 25, 2022. He was born Nov. 22, 1931, to parents John Frank Beane and Eunice (Libby) Beane.

Merrick grew up in Warren and attended local schools. He graduated from Medomak Valley High School in 1949. He went on to Milwaukee School of Engineering and obtained his Bachelor’s Degree and then attended Syracuse University and graduated with his Master’s Degree. Merrick joined the Navy and served proudly from 1949 until 1954.

He was employed by General Electric from 1959 to 1969 and then at Raytheon from 1969 until 1996.

Merrick enjoyed photography, recording music, and gardening. He was a Sunday school teacher and church usher.

Merrick is predeceased by his parents; and sister, Dorothy MacFarland.

He is survived by his wife, Maxine Ruth Beane, of Nashua, N.H.; and daughter, Pamela Maxine Ramirez of Amherst, N.H.

A graveside service for Merrick will be held on Tuesday, May 3 at 10:30 a.m. at the Shuman Cemetery in Waldoboro.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences please visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

