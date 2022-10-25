Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Merton Greenleaf Jan. 18, 1942 - Oct. 15, 2022

at

Merton Greenleaf, of Jefferson, son of Mahlon and Doris Greenleaf was born in Wilton on Jan. 18, 1942 and passed away on Oct. 15, 2022. He will be missed by his spouse of 60 years, Cecelia; sons, Steven and significant other, Leane Zanea, Thomas and wife, Marge, and David; daughter, Karen and husband, Rob Anderson; grandsons, Andrew, Jason, Max Greenleaf, and Jordan Anderson; and granddaughter, Sarah Merriam. A private service will be held at the Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit desmondfuneralhomes.com.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^