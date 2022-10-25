Merton Greenleaf, of Jefferson, son of Mahlon and Doris Greenleaf was born in Wilton on Jan. 18, 1942 and passed away on Oct. 15, 2022. He will be missed by his spouse of 60 years, Cecelia; sons, Steven and significant other, Leane Zanea, Thomas and wife, Marge, and David; daughter, Karen and husband, Rob Anderson; grandsons, Andrew, Jason, Max Greenleaf, and Jordan Anderson; and granddaughter, Sarah Merriam. A private service will be held at the Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth.

