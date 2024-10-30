Michael A. Cheney, 68, of Dresden, passed away Oct. 19, 2024, in the comfort of his home with his wife and son by his side. Mike was born in Gardiner, Feb. 20, 1956, to Darrell and Inez Cheney.

Mike graduated in the class of ‘74 from Wiscasset High School. He enlisted early in the Army in January 1974 and was honorably discharged due to medical reasons in November 1974. Through the years, Mike held several jobs at Bath Iron Works, Maine Yankee, Ken Sherman’s Auto, Pro Body, and Norm’s Used Cars.

Mike spent several years in Georgia where he went to trade school and worked in construction. While in Georgia, he was blessed with his son, Jesse. Upon returning to Maine, he was blessed with his daughter, Julie. He was proud of them both.

Mike loved to fish and hunt. In 1985 he became a member of the Big Buck Club. You could find him most days cranking his radio up loud and puttering in the barn making something out of wood. He took great pride in the appearance of our home and yard.

Mike is survived by his wife of 21 years, Kelly A. Cheney, of Dresden; son, Jesse M. Cheney PA with his wife, Stephanie, and grandchildren, Hannah and Sawyer, all of Newcastle; daughter, Julie S. Cheney, CPO, CCTC, U.S. Navy, of Virginia; brother, Terrance Cheney, of Dresden; sister, Toni Barrows, of Richmond, with nephew, Scott Ladd, of Lewiston; niece, Maria Ladd and, son, Joey Barefoot, of Richmond; and nephew, Terrance Ladd Sr., of Richmond; stepson who he cherished, Dean Sadler with his partner, Abby Wright; and stepgranddaughters, Deana Lugar and Lilly Marcia; in-laws, Malcolm and Irma Swain, of Norridgewock; four sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law, with their spouses; along with many nieces and nephews.

Mike is survived by two very special friends, “brothers from other mothers,” Michael Christopher, of Alna, and Leo Tanger, of Wiscasset/Bath.

Mike is predeceased by his parents, Darrell and Inez Cheney; sister-in-law, Myrna Cheney; brother-in-law, William Barrows; and nephew, Terrance Ladd Jr.

At Mike’s request, there will be no services at this time. He wants us to gather in the summer of 2025 at the Cheney Homestead in Dresden.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Somerset Valley Remembrance Center in Skowhegan. Mike will be laid to rest in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Dresden.

