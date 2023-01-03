Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Michael “Alex” A. Dunning Jr.

at

Michael “Alex” A. Dunning Jr., 32, of Bog Road, Wiscasset, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He was born in Damariscotta on July 6, 1990, a son of Michael A. Dunning Sr. and Danielle L. Koughan.

He attended Woolwich schools and Wiscasset High School. He was employed at Lester Morse garage in Wiscasset. Alex was a self-employed worm digger and was currently employed at Bath Iron Works in the paint department.

He was a member of Bath Local 6 Union.

Alex enjoyed fishing, working on cars, and especially spending time with his family, friends, and daughter, Lylah.

He is survived by his father, Michael A. Dunning Sr., of Whitefield; mother, Danielle L. Koughan, of Wiscasset; fiancée, Bobbi Gauthier, of Wiscasset; stepmom, Sandra Dunning, of Woolwich; sons, Mathew Scarborough, of Westport Island, and Keegan Gauthier, of Wiscasset; daughters, Lylah Gauthier and Dottilynn Gauthier, both of Wiscasset; paternal grandparents, John and Hope Dunning, of Wiscasset; maternal grandmother, Dorothy Koughan, of Wiscasset; brothers, Nicholas West and wife Ashley, of Westport Island, and Mathias Richardson, of Westport Island; sister, Samantha Dunning, of Wiscasset; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

 

 

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^