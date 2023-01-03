Michael “Alex” A. Dunning Jr., 32, of Bog Road, Wiscasset, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He was born in Damariscotta on July 6, 1990, a son of Michael A. Dunning Sr. and Danielle L. Koughan.

He attended Woolwich schools and Wiscasset High School. He was employed at Lester Morse garage in Wiscasset. Alex was a self-employed worm digger and was currently employed at Bath Iron Works in the paint department.

He was a member of Bath Local 6 Union.

Alex enjoyed fishing, working on cars, and especially spending time with his family, friends, and daughter, Lylah.

He is survived by his father, Michael A. Dunning Sr., of Whitefield; mother, Danielle L. Koughan, of Wiscasset; fiancée, Bobbi Gauthier, of Wiscasset; stepmom, Sandra Dunning, of Woolwich; sons, Mathew Scarborough, of Westport Island, and Keegan Gauthier, of Wiscasset; daughters, Lylah Gauthier and Dottilynn Gauthier, both of Wiscasset; paternal grandparents, John and Hope Dunning, of Wiscasset; maternal grandmother, Dorothy Koughan, of Wiscasset; brothers, Nicholas West and wife Ashley, of Westport Island, and Mathias Richardson, of Westport Island; sister, Samantha Dunning, of Wiscasset; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

