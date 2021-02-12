Michael Austin Bradley, summer resident of Bristol, born April 21, 1940, passed peacefully surrounded by family Feb. 10, 2021 in Pittston at the age of 80.

He was born on April 21, 1940 in Augusta, the son of Raymond James Bradley and Esther Louise Farrar Bradley.

Mike enjoyed umpiring for Augusta East Little League area schools; fishing and hunting with son, son-in-law, and grandson; and spending time with his two grandchildren, Matthew and Michelle, and his great-grandson, Mason. Mike was also a past member of Ducks Unlimited.

Mike worked for the city of Augusta for many years.

He was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Esther Bradley; sister, Janet Quinn; and brother-in-law, David Quinn.

Mike is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Suzanne and husband Michael Bolduc; son, Steven; grandson, Matthew and his wife Jessica Bolduc; great-grandson, Mason Bolduc; granddaughter, Michelle and her husband Robert Drover; his brothers, George and his wife Elaine of San Diego, Calif., and David in Orlando, Fla.; his sister, Carol and her husband Don Spencer in Scarborough; several nieces and nephews; his dog, Lady; and friend, Robert Hoe.

Per Michael’s wishes, there will be no service. The family will gather at a later time to celebrate his life.

The family appreciates all the help, care, and support provided by RN Jen and all the aides.

Contributions may be made in Michael’s memory to Augusta East Little League – Box 201, Manchester, ME 04351; or Bristol Fire Department, 2561 Bristol Road, New Harbor, ME 04554.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.

