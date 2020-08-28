Michael Bowden, 62, passed away on Aug. 25, 2020. Mike was born on June 27, 1958, the son of Charles Bowden of Jefferson and the late Marion (Choate) Bowden. He grew up in Jefferson, graduating from Medomak Valley High School and later SMVTI in Portland. He was a resident of Jefferson for his entire life.

Mike will be remembered as a hard-working man, having worked for 38 years as a shipfitter at BIW. He was a proud father and loved his children deeply. He was a family man that looked forward to attending his children’s sporting events. He took pride in taking care of his family. Mike also enjoyed working on racecars with friends, and was an avid motorcycle enthusiast who loved to ride. Some of his children’s fondest memories were riding together with him.

Mike is survived by his father, Charles; and his beloved children, Kyle Bowden of Winthrop and Cassidy Bowden of Bar Harbor. He also is survived by his sister, Linda (Bowden) Elwell and her husband Frank Elwell; as well as his aunt, Flora (Simmons) Bowden, all of Waldoboro. Mike was predeceased by his mother, Marion; his stepmother, Alice (Travis) Bowden; his aunt, Caroline “Cal” (Bowden) Heyer and her husband Therlow Heyer of Jefferson; and his uncle, Otto Howard “Pat” Bowden Jr. of Waldoboro.

A public visitation will be held for Mike at Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro from 5-7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 31. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Masks will be provided at the door.

Flowers are welcome, but should you wish to donate to a charity in memory of Mike, donations should be sent to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at namimaine.org/donate.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences please visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

