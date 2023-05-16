Michael Paul Bradstreet, 46, passed away in Warren on May 11, 2023. Born on Feb. 25, 1977, in Belfast, he was the beloved son of Elizabeth Winchenbach and Fred Ryan.

Despite the challenges he faced, Michael will always be remembered for his kindness and gentle soul. Michael graduated from Medomak Valley High School in 1995 and then served in the Army National Guard before joining the Marines. Michael was self-employed as a carpenter, wood cutter, and owned a construction business. Michael enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, hiking, boating, and hunting. He loved playing guitar, video games, and cards with his friends.

Michael is predeceased by his father, Fred Ryan. He is survived by daughters, Olivia and Andrea Bradstreet, of Warren; mother, Elizabeth Winchenbach, and her husband, Scott Winchenbach, of Friendship; sister and brother-in-law, Christina and Willie Wotton, of Waldoboro; niece, Emily Wotton and nephew, Ryan Wotton, of Waldoboro; aunts, Mary Brooker, Janet Lee, Carol Collamore; uncles, Lenny Ryan, Ricky Ryan; cousins, Robert Lee, Aime O’Donoghue, Lance Lee; and his best friend, Dave McDougall.

A private family memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers, accounts are being set up to support Olivia and Andrea’s college fund at The First National Bank in Waldoboro.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, go to their Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

