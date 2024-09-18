Michael Charles Kinney passed away on Aug. 16, 2024, at the age of 65.

Michael was born Feb. 6, 1959 in Presque Isle, to Charles and Barbara (Allen) Kinney. He graduated from Medomak Valley High School in 1977, and attended the University of Maine Presque Isle. While attending UMPI, Michael joined the Kappa Delta Phi fraternity.

Before retirement, Michael was employed as a correctional officer at the Maine State Prison for many years. He also worked part time for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy.

Michael was predeceased by his parents.

Michael is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Kinney, her fiance, Jeremy Fortin, and their children, Caiden, Cayson, and Sophie. He is also survived by his siblings: Wanda Sainio and husband, Gary, Russel Kinney and wife, Denise, and Douglas Kinney. Michael is also survived by many nieces and nephews; as well as his stepchildren, Jessi Coombs and Michael Thomas.

A private family committal service will be held in the near future.

Those wishing to honor Michael’s memory may make a donation to Pope Memorial Humane Society in his name.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

