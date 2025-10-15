Michael C. Sykes Sr., 65, of Waldoboro, passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Aug. 28, 2025, at his home. He was born on July 28, 1960 at Miles Memorial Hospital (now MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital) in Damariscotta.

Mike attended local schools and later earned his GED. He went on to graduate from Central Maine Vocational Technical Institute (now Central Maine Community College). Over the years, Mike held various jobs, but it was at Cives Steel Co. in Augusta where he began his career. He later joined Bath Iron Works, where he remained a dedicated employee for 30 years, first as a welder and then as a welding instructor, until his retirement in 2022.

In 2000, Mike met the love of his life, Robyn. A firm believer in fairy tales, she always said her Prince Charming would show up on her doorstep “one of these days” – and he did. They married on Oct. 20, 2001, welcomed their son Wyatt in 2002 and eventually settled in Waldoboro after living in Bristol. The love between Mike and Robyn was deep, enduring, and unmistakable.

When Robyn passed in 2023, it was the most profound loss of Mike’s life. Though grief weighed heavily on him, he found his own way forward with the support of family and close friends. In time, he discovered love again with Robyn’s lifelong friend, Patty. Their shared bond with Robyn brought them together, and they shared over a year of love and healing before his passing.

To those who knew him best, Mike was the kindest, most gentle, and deeply sensitive soul, always ready with a warm bear hug and a willingness to lend a hand. He had a boundless love for his family and friends, and a gift for storytelling, whether through life experiences, jokes, limericks, poems, or movie quotes, which he could recall with uncanny precision. He had an ear for music, an eye for the little things, and often reminded others to “see the forest through the trees.”

Mike loved long scenic rides, hunting and fishing (especially on special trips with “the boys”), and teaching others the art of welding during his time at BIW. He found great joy in sharing his passions with his children and grandchildren, passing down his knowledge of the outdoors and life in general. A familiar face at The Penalty Box, Mike valued community, friendship, and conversation. He always spoke his mind but also understood the power of silence.

The space Mike held in this world was vast. He is and will be deeply missed.

Mike was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Mabelle; his beloved wife, Robyn; his brothers, Gerald “Roy” Sykes and Robert “Bunky” Sykes; his sister, Alison Brewer; and his dear friend, Mark Hewson.

He is survived by his children, Michael C. Sykes Jr. (Faith), Timothy D. Sykes (Heather), Sarah H. Sykes (Cheryl and her children), and Wyatt R. Sykes (Taya); his sister, Jennifer Clark (Bill); and his significant other, Patty Carriere. He also leaves behind his grandchildren: Phoebe, Hewitt, Poplar, Linen, Rain, Emilee (Angel), and Cody; as well as Patty’s son, Israel “Izzy” Novak (Feebee); and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are a cherished circle of lifelong friends, including his brother-in-law, Bill, Jonathan and Kate, Skip and Lisa, Ray and Marion, Marvin, Caleb, and many more.

In keeping with Mike’s wishes, there will be no funeral. Family and close friends will gather privately to remember and celebrate his life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Mike by taking the road less traveled, noticing the little things, truly listening to the lyrics of a good song – and, above all, forgiving, loving, and moving forward.

