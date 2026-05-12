Michael Elmer Hilgendorf, of Damariscotta, was called home on May 2, 2026, leaving behind a lifetime of memories cherished by his family and friends. Michael would have celebrated his 76th birthday on June 10.

Michael spent the first 50 years of his life in Wisconsin before moving to Maine. He was a graduate of Milwaukee Lutheran High School and University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point.

Michael was a true outdoorsman who found peace and joy in hunting, fishing, and spending time in nature. He was the kind of man who never hesitated to help someone in need, offering his time, skills, and heart freely to others. He loved cooking for family and friends, and had a special gift for seeing potential where others could not — whether in people, places, or building projects waiting to be brought to life by his hands and vision.

Known for his strength, resourcefulness, and unwavering belief in God, Michael leaves behind a legacy of hard work, generosity, faith, and devotion to family. He will be remembered for the love he gave, the lessons he taught, and the pride he carried for his children.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Dorthey Hilgendorf, of New Berlin, Wis.; and his sister, Tracy Janeczko.

Michael is survived by his beloved children, Damian Hilgendorf (Jen), Shane Hilgendorf (Melissa), Demetrius Hilgendorf, and Dakota Hilgendorf, all of whom he was fiercely proud of. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Liliana and Dexter; and by his sisters, Judy Stock (Mike), Sue Brown (Al), and Heidi Johnson (Jim).

He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

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