Michael Hand Smith, 80, of Edgecomb, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Oct. 30, 2023. He was born on Oct. 25, 1943, in Concord, Mass., to Graydon and Patricia (Hand) Smith.

Michael grew up in Concord and attended local schools, graduating from Middlesex School. He then went on to attend Yale University to obtain his bachelor’s degree, and then to Columbia Law School where he graduated with a professional degree and became a lawyer.

Michael was a partner at Sullivan and Wooster Law Offices in Boston, Mass. He joined Courier Corporation out of North Chelmsford, Mass. as their chief legal counsel, ending his career at Fidelity Investments.

Later in life, Michael met and married the love of his life, Abby Howell Smith, and they were married for 28 years.

Outside of work, Michael’s true passions were sailing and photography. At Yale he was the roving photographer for the Yale newspaper and his picture of John F. Kennedy graced the front cover of Life magazine. He sailed across the Atlantic more than once, participated in several Bermuda races, and counted people such as Harry Andersen and Rod Stephens among his shipmates. A member of the Yale Sailing Team, he was instrumental in designing the Yale Corinthian Club House and won the Macmillan Trophy in Luders 34’s. A member of the Boothbay Harbor Yacht Club, he was also a member of the CCA for over 50 years. In Michael’s words, “every day on the water is one more year added to your life.”

For five years, Michael and Abby lived in Tunisia, North Africa, working for Fidelity where Michael was the “religious advisor” for the Hash House Harriers – a British hiking group.

The best way to describe Michael is that he was a gentle giant with a wonderful sense of humor. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Michael was predeceased by his parents; brother, David Smith; and sister, Patricia Jeremiah.

He is survived by his wife, Abby; son, Christopher Swain; daughters, Amanda Bingham and Eliza Mellen-Smith; stepchildren, James Samuels and Emery Chapman; brother, Jonathan Smith; and 12 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.

Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, or to share a story or photo, visit Michael’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

