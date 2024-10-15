Michael J. Kelley, 86, of Kelley Road, Pittston, passed away peacefully on Oct. 10 at Maine Medical Center following a brief illness.

Mike was born on the family farm in Pittston, to A. Leonard and Thelma Kelley on Feb. 27, 1938, and was the third of 11 children. He was educated in Pittston’s one-room schools and graduated from Bridge Academy in Dresden in 1956.

While working a full-time job at night, Mike started a roadside stand on Route 27 in Pittston selling fruit and antiques, and, later, moved the business to Wiscasset where it evolved into Mike’s Log Cabin. Mike owned and operated his general store from 1971 to 1995, when he sold it to semi-retire. Mike then worked at New Mills Market in Gardiner part time until he finally retired.

Mikie was a wonderful son to his parents, and a great big brother and uncle. Mikie is survived by his sister, Louise (Henry) Kruk; nephew, Matt (Amber) Kruk, nephew, Luke (Jen) Kruk; niece, Hannah (Nate) Kliphan; great-nieces, Ella, Kitty, and Maddie; and great-nephew, Eli.

Per Mikie’s wishes, a graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Pittston on Monday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. Mikie will be laid to rest in the Kruk family plot and next to his brother, Johnny Kelley. There will be no gathering following the service.

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, ME 04345.

Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website at staplesfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

