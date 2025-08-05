Michael Joseph Kelly, 64, passed away on July 30, 2025 surrounded by his family in Christmas Cove. While his death was unexpected, he had spent his last days enjoying life to its fullest with his wife and life partner, Cait Kelly, by his side – boating on the Damariscotta River, swimming in Christmas Cove, fly fishing in Canada, and helping with the planning for the upcoming weddings of his two daughters, Emma (marrying Paul Sullivan in Italy in the fall) and Maggie (marrying Annie Kelly in Maine next summer). He had also been looking forward to an upcoming visit from his son Caleb, daughter-in-law Sarah, and his three granddaughters Nina, Lily, and Winnie.

Mike was the eldest of four children born to Col. Peter J. Kelly and Winifred Kelly (the namesake of Mike’s granddaughter, Winnie). In addition to his wife, children, and grandchildren, Mike is survived by his father; his siblings: Daniel Kelly, Pamela Walker, Deborah Denman; Cait’s siblings: Sean McCarthy, Megan Jackel, Hannah McCarthy, and Patrick McCarthy; their spouses; and 15 nieces and nephews.

Mike was born on Dec. 16, 1960 in Fort Ord, Calif. and grew up around the world, including Maryland, Germany, and Massachusetts.

Mike’s life story was one of complete dedication to family, living in the moment, and celebrating the triumphs of those around him. H– he was able to see and bring out the best in everyone that he knew.

Mike graduated from Bates College in Lewiston where he majored in philosophy and met the love of his life, Cait. Mike’s passion for learning carried on throughout his life, and he could often be found sitting next to a stack of books – all being read simultaneously and duly bookmarked (never dog-eared) covering such widely varying topics as empathetic leadership, the exploration of the American West, and tying the perfect fly.

Mike and Cait were married on April 30, 1983 and moved to Nantucket thereafter. While living “on island” as innkeepers, he developed a passion for carpentry and working with his hands. Like all things in his life, Mike shared the fruits of his labor with those around him leaving decks, gardens, and even clothes lines as reminders of his love.

Mike also had a short-lived experience in obstetrics when he and Cait welcomed their first child, Caleb, on a snowy Nantucket night. Cait’s doctor couldn’t get to the hospital in time for the delivery and so Mike stepped in to help.

Over the next several years the Kelly family stayed mobile – living in Portland, Atlanta, Ga., and Philadelphia, Pa. before Mike enrolled at Cornell to pursue his MBA. After graduating with distinction in 1992, Mike started a career in structured products sales. While working at Goldman Sachs and living in Greenwich, Conn., Mike became a new father again when Maggie was born in the middle of a scorching August (this time around Cait got the bravery award having made it through a sweltering last two months of pregnancy in a third-floor apartment with no air conditioning).

After several years, Mike was offered the opportunity to move with Goldman to San Francisco. It was here that Mike found two more loves: cycling and his second daughter, Emma, who was born on a fog shrouded August day. Mike liked to take east coast visitors on bike rides through the Marin Headlands. He knew how to bring out the best in people – leaving all riders (experienced and novice alike) exhausted, proud, and grateful for the ice-cold pint of Anchor Steam that marked the successful completion of Mike’s Marin gauntlet.

Ever the non-traditionalist and athlete, Mike (at 37) decided to take up snowboarding, which soon became a passion he shared with his children and family throughout the rest of his life enjoying both the icy steeps of New England and the powdery glades of Utah.

Mike’s entrepreneurial spirit led the family back to the east coast where they lived in Charlotte, N.C., Wellesley, Mass., and then Westport, Conn. Throughout this time, he worked toward putting himself in the position to build a business from scratch, which he was able to do in the pinnacle of his career at Performance Trust. He spent 12 years there and established the capital markets business, earning the respect and admiration of colleagues and clients alike for his integrity, intelligence, and compassion.

In his free time, Mike loved fly fishing, cooking, playing games, and doting lovingly on his wife, his children, and his grandchildren. Like his parents, he had a wonderful sense of humor and never took himself too seriously. Mike spent the last year enjoying retirement with Cait as a dynamic duo in their community in Naples, Fla. There they could be found on the bocce and pickleball courts making new friends, welcoming family visitors, and loving their life together.

Mike was a cheerleader for everyone around him. He found the special something in all of his friends and family members and helped them appreciate that in themselves. He forever changed the lives of many, and while his memory lives on in the lessons and laughs that he so freely dispensed, he will be unbearably missed. He was a great man.

A funeral mass for Mike will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Newcastle. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust, P.O. Box 333, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

