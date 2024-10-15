Michael Lorin Mason, of Waldoboro, born May 5, 1954, went to be with his savior, at Cove’s Edge on Oct. 10, at age 70. He was the son of Carleton and Myrtle (Clifford) Mason.

Mike graduated from high school in Merrimack, N.H. He lived with his parents until they passed.

Mike went lobstering until retirement. Mike loved to go hunting during deer season in his truck.

He became a religious man as he got older. Mike was a very friendly man and would help others, but he was also a very independent man.

He was predeceased by three sisters, Betty Raymond and husband, Connie Rogers and husband, and Virginia Twardosky and husband, of Merrimack, N.H.; and his parents; and his brother, K. James Mason.

Mike leaves several cousins, nephews, and nieces; and many friends at the Sproul Block where he lived.

