Michael P. Uminski, “Boston Mike,” of Waldoboro, born Jan. 29, 1956 in Dorchester, Mass., passed away July 24, 2021, at the age of 65, following a motorcycle accident.

Mike grew up in Stoughton, Mass. and raised his family in Avon, Mass. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend. While on his way to a charity ride for recovery, Mike presumably had a medical event causing him to veer off the road. Mike has touched the hearts of many. He was compassionate and always willing to help those in need.

Mike enjoyed traveling on his motorcycle and visiting friends all over the U.S. He found solace in nature, hunting and fishing. In the months leading up to his accident, Mike was in good spirits and brimming with life. We take great comfort knowing Mike had a wonderful relationship with the Lord and was in a peaceful state of mind. He now joins his son, Chase, his parents, and many other loved ones as he was called to heaven to protect and guard his friends and family. May his spirit embrace us all and keep us safe. May we all draw inspiration from his kindness; and may we all find joy in his everlasting memories.

Memorial service/celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. on the site of Echo Hill Nursery at 2498 Winslows Mills Road, Waldoboro. Potluck style picnic immediately following the service.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.

