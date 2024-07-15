Michael Paul Dencenburg, age 67, of Beaver Dams, N.Y., gave up his brave fight on Sunday, July 7, 2024.

Michael was born June 28, 1957 in Dundee, N.Y., the son of the late Paul Kenneth and Atha-Lee (Lyle) Dencenburg. He graduated from Dundee Central School in 1975. He started in the work field laying asphalt before getting into construction and backhoe operator. He eventually took a position with Shepard-Niles until they sold, which he then went to work for U.S. Salt in Watkins Glen. He worked until his health failed beyond recovery.

He married the former Cathy A. Yates on Dec. 14, 1996 in Monterey, N.Y. He was a former member of the Tyrone Fire Department; and an avid hunter and fisherman. Michael loved mowing his lawn with a PBR, which is as close to professional bull riding as he would ever get. When not working, or mowing the lawn, he was meticulously caring for his treasured garden, almost to the point of OCD obsession to keep it picture perfect just in case the editor of Better Homes & Gardens stopped by.

Among his most cherished memories were the annual Maine trips when he would get to go lobstering with nephew, Billy, on his lobster boat even though they were in late December; the summer trips for tuna made up for the cold.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy A. Dencenburg, at home; daughter, Heather M. Dencenburg, of Beaver Dams, N.Y.; sons, Sean (Janice Rosemier) Dencenburg, of Dundee, N.Y., Raymond (Lidia) Roberts, of Arvada, Colo., and Aaron (Shannon) Roberts, of Elmira, N.Y.; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brother, Jeff (Sharon) Dencenburg, of Hammondsport, N.Y.; along with several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water St., Dundee, NY 14837. To read more visit bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.

