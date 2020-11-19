Michael Phillip Tillson, 60, of Jefferson, owner of Mobile Home Parts Unlimited and Goodwill Bottle Redemption of Chelsea, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, after an extended illness, at MaineGeneral in Augusta.

He was born Sept. 12, 1960 in Augusta to Charles Edward Tillson Sr. and Gloria Barrows Tillson.

Mike is predeceased by his father; his brother, Bruce William Tillson; and his ex-wife, Gail Lynn Dinkins.

He is survived by his mother, Gloria Barrows Tillson of China; his two sons, Logan Lewis Tillson of Jefferson, with Lisa Wisecarver and his children, Cheyanne Wisecarver, Kimberley Wisecarver, and Scott Wisecarver, and grandchild, Naomi Dawn Wisecarver, and Bryan Christopher Tillson of Whitefield, and his children Ethan Tillson, Gracie Bowen, Olivia Tillson, Alyssa Tillson, Bryan Tillson, and Corey Tillson; Mike’s longtime companion, Lisa West; his siblings, Robin Lynn Whitehead of Johnson City, Tenn., Charles Edward Tillson Jr. and Candace of Readfield, Kevin Eugene Tillson of Greene, Paula Jean Bennett and Rick of Johnson City, Tenn., Darla Jane Headley and Thomas of Limestone, Tenn., and Cynthia Elaine Pelletier and Roland of China; the three “adoptive” daughters of his heart, Lisa Breton and Gene with their daughter Bree, and Shaina Rizza and Rachel Stoddard; along with several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends who will all greatly miss him.

Services will be private with close family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mobile Home Parts Unlimited, c/o Logan Tillson, 12 Goodwill Dr., Chelsea, ME 04330 to help the family with funeral expenses.

