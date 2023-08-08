Michael Swain Barter died Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 8:01 p.m. Born Feb. 8, 1947 in Beverly, Mass., Mike is now reunited with his parents John and Dorothea Barter, his grandparents, Walter Swain and Julia Henderson Hinchman, and his sister Julia M. Gilliam.

In Maine, Michael attended Bremen Grade School followed by Fryeburg Academy. To prepare for his life of designing, creating, and building, he attended the Wentworth Institute of Technology, in Boston. Mike left his mark on the world in so many ways. Mike had five patents to his name. He worked with Ethan Allen Furniture to design wood fired broilers. He also designed a system to power an entire hotel and ski resort, The Balsams in Dixville Notch, N.H.

Mike was also project manager for the construction of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Athens, Tenn. Using his engineering skills, Mike led numerous projects in nuclear power plants around the country from Maine to Washington.

Mike also worked at Maine Yankee, and restored several houses in the Lincoln County area.

Mike lived his life to the fullest. As an avid fisherman, Mike pulled more fish than can be counted out of lakes, rivers, and the sea. He was also proficient in many musical instruments including the banjo, guitar, and trumpet, the latter he was occasionally fond of using as a household alarm clock. Mike knew his way around a kitchen as well, and his baked stuffed lobster was legendary.

Mike is survived by his wife of 31 years, Phyllis; sons. Nathan, John, Micah and wife, Jennifer, and Andrew and wife, Candace; sisters, Elizabeth and Ann; grandchildren, Taylor, Joshua, Elijah, Abraham, Jacob, Meagan, Lauren, Kilby, and Sierra; and great-grandchildren, Mason, Fay, Oliver, and Henry.

Everyone who was part of Michael’s life is forever changed for knowing him, and he will be sorely missed. Goodbye Mike.

