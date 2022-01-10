Micheal A. Leighton, 52, passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, 2022, at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta with his wife, Heidi, by his side. He was born May 23, 1969, in Boothbay Harbor to Peter Leighton and Juanita Brewer Kristoff. Micheal grew up in Boothbay and graduated from Boothbay Region High School in the Class of 1987.

Micheal was well known as a custom home builder. He also worked in EMS for the Boothbay Region Ambulance Service, as a police officer for the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office and Kennebec County Court House. He also worked as a police officer for the Fryeburg Fair. He thoroughly enjoyed firearms and being a firearms instructor, gunsmithing, buying, selling and collecting firearms, specializing in AR-15s, and held gun shows all over Maine. Micheal enjoyed movies, especially of the cowboy variety, Cowboy Action Shooting, golf, healthy debates with friends/family and his dogs. What he took the most pleasure in was spending time with his wife and children and all of his “bonus children.”

Micheal was an active member and Past Master of Seaside Masonic Lodge No. 144 in Boothbay. He loved his family and friends, including his Fryeburg Fair and gun show families. Micheal was known by his family and friends to be determined and stubborn as he embraced life each and every day.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Wallace Brewer Sr., and Eldora Brewer.

He is survived by his wife, Heidi Michaud Leighton of Boothbay; sons, Mason and Lucas Leighton, both of Boothbay; father, Peter Leighton, of Boothbay; mother, Juanita Kristoff, of Boothbay; and his Chihuahua, Cash.

A service to celebrate Micheal’s life will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14, at the Charles E. Sherman American Legion Post in Boothbay.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Micheal’s memory to Boothbay Region Student Aid Fund.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

