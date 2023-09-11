Shelly Gooodkowsky, 65, died Sept. 4, 2023, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick after a seven-and-a-half year long battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was born in Bangor Oct. 30, 1957, the daughter of the late Karl and Rosamond (Perry) Goodkowsky. She grew up in Bangor, Brewer, Biddeford, and Saco before graduating from Narraguagus High School, in Harrington, in 1976.

Shelly was very creative and had an entrepreneurial spirit, whether it was working with wood, flowers, or balsam fir, restoring antique furniture, or making jewelry, she was always working on something, a crafter through and through. Her favorite moments were shared laughing and telling stories with family and friends, eating lobster, enjoying fish and chips from Bet’s Fish Fry, gardening, watching “Days of Our Lives,” playing the Maine State Lottery, and drinking Coca-Cola. She tended after many songbirds, crows, and was especially fond of her committee of raccoons that visited her year after year.

Shelly was predeceased by her parents; and a brother, Kevin. She is survived by her son, Evan Goodkowsky, of Wiscasset; three brothers, Parris Hammond Sr. and wife, Sarah, of Harrington, David Perry Sr., of Cherryfield, and Karl Goodkowsky and wife, Sandra, of Eddington; and companion, Todd McPhee, of Woolwich.

A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at the Wiscasset Community Center from 5-7 p.m. A graveside service will be held Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at noon at Mailey Hill Cemetery in Columbia, followed by a reception at the Columbia Town Hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Shelly’s memory to the “Cancer Community Fund at Mid Coast Hospital,” P.O. Box 279, Brunswick, ME 04011

Condolences, and messages for Shelly’s family, may be sent to 19 Flood Ave., Wiscasset, ME 04578.

