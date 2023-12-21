Michelle A. (Dance) Anderson, age 51, of Amesbury, Mass., passed on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

Michelle was born March 31, 1972, in Detroit, Mich. She was the firstborn daughter of James and Patricia Dance. The family moved back to Alna when she was young. She graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1990 with honors. Michelle earned a degree in early childhood development from the University of Maine in Orono in 1994. After graduating, Michelle settled in Amesbury, Mass. with her husband, Jim, to begin her teaching career and raise three beautiful children, Abbie, Matthew, and Jordan.

Michelle loved all her family immensely, especially her kids. She believed the little things in life could be the most meaningful for the ones she loved, like waking her kids up for school with a small song or a funny phrase to start their day with a happy moment or baking banana bread to greet them when they came home. She called her family and friends often to stay connected. Her thoughtful ways brought everyone together with cookouts in Maine, birthday parties, and other special gatherings. Michelle’s artistry with birthday cakes was renowned and always made those events extra special. She was her kid’s biggest cheerleader, there with advice and reassurance when they needed it most. She had a gentle personality and funny wit which allowed her to connect with people easily and in meaningful ways, whether it was one of her young students, coworkers, a fellow parent, friends, or new acquaintances.

The precious memories Michelle has created with her family and friends will continue to be treasured by her devoted husband, James M. Anderson; her three beloved children, Abigail G. Anderson, Matthew J. Anderson, and Jordan C. Anderson; her loving parents, James and Patricia (Libby) Dance; her two caring sisters, Rachel Dance and Krissy McIvor and husband, Mike; along with two nieces; five nephews; extended family; and many dear, dear friends, all of whom are deeply heartbroken, but their love for her will never end, it will continue to be as vibrant as she was. Last but not least, was her dog, Sheba, who was always by her side.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be held in Maine in January. Arrangements were made with Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 2 Hillside Avenue, Amesbury, MA 01913.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

