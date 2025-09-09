Michelle Susan Jones was born Dec. 8, 1956 to Neil and Joanne Jones, of East Boothbay. Their family was joined by her sister Leslie in 1966. In 1976, Michelle married her high school sweetheart, Michael Brewer, of Waldoboro. She spent the next eight years moving around the world with her husband in the Army, during which they had three children: two daughters, Melissa and Jessica; and a son, Michael.

Michelle and Michael returned to Maine in 1985 to be closer to family. Michelle worked many jobs. On top of being a loving wife and mother, she cleaned houses, knit lobster trap heads, and made gorgeous wreaths at Christmas.

Raymond Robbins joined the family in 1995 when he married Melissa. They have two children, Matthew and Caitlyn, for whom Michelle provided day care for until high school. Jessica married Mark Simpson in 2021, and they took up residence behind Mike and Michelle to be close to them. Her son Mike married Devon Crawford in 2015 and they have a son Neil (who passed), and two girls, Zoe and Kenzie, that Michelle adored.

Michelle’s passing was unexpected. She was selfless and kind, always putting other’s needs ahead of her own. She leaves behind a large family that she loved including Leslie’s husband, Jim Meyer; nephew, Chris and his wife, Shay; mother-in-law, Nancy Gordon; Mike’s brothers, Tim (and his wife, Donna), Kevin, Carlton (and his wife, Stephanie); sisters, Deborah, LariAnn (and her husband, Richard); along with many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at the Damariscotta American Legion Hall on Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. In Michelle’s memory her family suggests a donation to the Damariscotta American Legion or the Humane Society in lieu of flowers.

