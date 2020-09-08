The light in our world has dimmed as we have said goodbye to a loving wife and mother, sister, and dear friend, Michelle Winkley Creamer. When she passed, she was exactly where she wanted to be, in the arms of the love of her life, her husband of 34 years, Harlan Creamer.

Michelle was a woman of incredible strength of character who became, to many, a role model for how to live and love. Her watchwords, “Suck it up, buttercup,” came to life for loved ones as they witnessed her courage, kindness, and grace throughout her life.

Michelle was a hardworking lobsterwoman for over 18 years and a dedicated postal worker in Waldoboro for 16 years. Always selfless in serving and caring for others, Michelle was formally recognized as a “hero” for efforts on her mail route. She drove a snowplow, often late into the night. She also worked in a diner and as a certified nursing assistant.

Michelle enjoyed cooking, making desserts, throwing parties, and bringing family, friends, and neighbors together. Her community potlucks were epic; hundreds gathered to enjoy great food, music, and dancing. Her strong personality and fierce love will be missed by those she believed in and those she helped realize their dreams.

Born Dec. 27, 1963, Michelle was the daughter of Fred and Madine LaBranche of Union. Her mother was the child of Charles and Beatrice Hanley, also of Union. Michelle is predeceased by her grandparents; parents; sisters, Colleen Lind of Union and Madine Callan of Waldoboro; and brothers, Mark LaBranche of Lewiston and Michael Carr of Pennsylvania.

Michelle will be greatly missed by her surviving family: sons, Thomas Winkley of Waldoboro, Brian Winkley and Sandra Francis of Damariscotta and his children Shylo and Milo of Washington, Ethan and Erin of Waterville; and stepson, Spike Creamer of Bath; brothers, Charles LaBranche of Friendship, and Henry and Tony Carr of Cheyenne, Wyo.; her aunt, Mary Hanley Phillips of Dunnellon, Fla.; her aunt and uncle, Sandy and John Hanley of Williamsburg, Va.; their daughter and Michelle’s goddaughter, Professor Caroline Hanley and her husband Professor Simon Stow; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews in New England and Washington state.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to an animal shelter or charity of your choice.

Friends and family are invited to the wake, Thursday, Sept. 17 from 5-7 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, Waldoboro. To extend online condolences, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

