Mike Tilton, 93, of Dexter, died March 4, 2021 at a Dover-Foxcroft hospital. He was born Jan. 21, 1928 in Sheepscot. He served in the U.S. Army as a master sergeant in a tank division during the Korean War.

Mike worked in retail management, having set up a number of Renys department stores around the state, including the store in Dexter. He was a member of the Dexter Club and the Dexter JayCees. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, camper, and snowmobiler and enjoyed playing tennis, golf, and bridge. Mike especially enjoyed time spent with his family at his lakefront property. He especially loved baseball, playing in a men’s league, and was a Red Sox fan from day one, happy that he lived to see them win the World Series.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary; five daughters, Kathryn Tilton of Delray Beach, Fla., Susan and husband Paul Levesque of Six Mile, S.C., Margaret Towle and significant other Ron Sanford of Dexter, Lisa and husband Lee Russ of Manchester, N.H., and Elizabeth and husband Scott Langlois of Concord, N.H.; and a brother, Robert and wife Charlotte Tilton of New Hampshire; five grandchildren, Eric, Michael, Emily, Lucas, and Andrew; four great-grandchildren; and two nephews.

A spring graveside funeral and committal service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 4 at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Dexter. Visitation will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Maine Veterans Home, 44 Hogan Road, Bangor, ME 04401. Those who wish may leave written condolences at crosbyneal.com.

