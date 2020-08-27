Milan B. Morton Jr., 81, of the Lowelltown Road, Wiscasset, passed away in his sleep on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at Maine Medical Center, Portland.

Milan, known as “Bart” to all his friends and family has born on Sept. 13, 1938 in Boothbay, the son of Milan and Annette Morton.

He was a longtime employee of the town of Wiscasset as a truck driver.

Bart loved racing and working on cars. When he was younger he raced at Wiscasset Speedway and never lost interest to the point of building a car for someone else to drive.

In the later years you could find him puttering around the yard fixing something or just tinkering in the shop, with his dog close behind.

Bart was predeceased by his parents; brother, Maynard and sister, Helen. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy Morton of Wiscasset; daughters, Debbie Gagnon and husband David of Wiscasset, and Tammy Morton and partner Mike Giles of East Boothbay; son, Russell “Rusty” Morton of Boothbay; grandchildren, Ashley Gagnon and Sarah Harvey, and Kolby Morton; and great-grandchildren, Bryan, Anthony and Emmett.

Per Milan’s request there will not be any services at this time.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond.

