Mildred Kathleen Seigars Rittall, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, age 85, died on Sept. 6, 2020. Mildred was born in Richmond on March 13, 1935 and was the daughter of the late Dexter and Madeline Seigars. Mildred attended Richmond schools. On Dec. 10, 1954 she married Charles William Rittall of Dresden. Mildred was a homemaker and child care provider. After her children were grown, she worked at Walton’s Nursing Home in Richmond as a certified nursing assistant. She later worked at the Plant Memorial Home in Bath until she retired.

Mildred loved her scratch tickets, iced coffee, puzzles, find-a-word books, and hand-sewing potholders and table runners. She did beautiful embroidery pieces that family members will cherish forever. She loved blue lights on her Christmas tree and Christmas morning with her family. In later years, family would be elbow to elbow in the kitchen, cleaning up after Christmas dinner, with her directing us to where everything needed to be put away.

We will miss her blueberry and apple pies, raspberry squares, her sour

pickles and whoopie pies.

She enjoyed breakfast on Mother’s Day with her children, sisters, and other family members at Kimberly’s Restaurant in Richmond. She loved to tell people of how the whole restaurant sang her “Happy Birthday” on her 85th birthday.

She is predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Charles Rittall; her three brothers, Dexter Seigars, Herbert Seigars, and Frank Seigars; her sister, Elizabeth Tobey; grandson, Michael Haskell Jr.; and son-in-law, Dwight Cook.

She is survived by her daughters, Estelle Cook and Stephanie Haskell of Dresden, and Cheryl Martin-Begin and husband Doug of Richmond; and her son, Charles Rittall Jr. of Farmingdale. She also leaves her sisters, Ruth Herrick of Sanford and Lois Cooper of Augusta; and sisters-in-law, Nancy Seigars of Windsor and Madeline Tozier of Richmond. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Frank Anderson and wife Brandie of Ellsworth, Shanna McNeil and husband Eric of Bar Harbor, Duane Martin and companion Hiedi Lewis of American Fork, Utah, and Molly Hedges and husband Gary of Lakeland, Ga.; beloved great-grandchildren, Abby Frazier and husband Kyle of Lewiston, Spencer McNeil of Bar Harbor, Avery Anderson of Portland, and Braxton Vitkauskas, John Martin, and Marcus Martin of Taylorsville, Utah; and special nephews, Gregory Lumbert, Dale “Buddy” Tobey Jr., and Shawn Tobey, all of Pittston.

Due to COVID-19, there will be a graveside service for family members only at Forest Hill Cemetery in Dresden on Friday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. All CDC guidelines will be observed.

Arrangements and care are under the direction of Kincer’s Funeral Home in Richmond.

