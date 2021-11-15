It is with a deep sadness in our hearts that we announce the death of Mildred “Millie” Hemingway Benner, 73, of Waldoboro. Millie passed Nov. 9, 2021, at the Sussman House with her husband and family by her side. Millie was born to Elizabeth Hemingway and Raymond Hemingway of Houlton. Millie is the oldest of nine siblings: sisters, Ruth and her husband, Glen Stairs, of Hodgdon, Jean and her husband, Bill Kervin, of Hodgden, Carol and her husband, Rodney Larson, of Hodgdon, and Nancy and her husband, Spurg Nason, of Caribou; brothers, Rodney and his wife, Wendy Hemingway, of Hodgdon, Mark and his wife, Monica Hemingway, of Montana, Paul and his wife, Brenda Hemingway, of Ludlow, and Jimmy and his wife, Kathy Hemingway, of Hodgdon.

Millie worked at Fieldcrest Manor for 36 years and finished her career as a CNA at Quarry Hill. Millie devoted her life to taking care of others who were at the end of theirs. Millie not only brought care, joy and laughter to her patients but also to her co-workers.

Millie never asked for anything and always appreciated what she had. She enjoyed spending her time camping, hiking, kayaking and making memories with her family. She loved spending her summers at the “farm” in Ludlow.

Millie is survived by her husband, James E. Benner, of Waldoboro and her four children: James and his wife, Theresa Benner, of Waldoboro, Timothy Benner of Waldoboro, Angela and her husband, Scott Hoffses, of Waldoboro, and her youngest son, David Benner, and his partner, Paul Ward, of Waldoboro; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Millie lived a full life and did so with grace and humor. During my final visit with her she looked up at me and with a little shake of the head and she simply said: “What a life.”

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, with a time for sharing at 2:30 p.m. at Hall’s of Waldoboro, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

