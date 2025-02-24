Mildred ‘Millie’ Santiago

Millie was born on Sept. 17, 1955, at Fort Benning, Ga.

Both her parents were native Puerto Ricans. Her father was a career Army officer stationed there. As a child they moved frequently living on Army bases in Massachusetts, Germany, and Panama.

Later when her father was reassigned to South Korea and then to Vietnam she moved with her mother and siblings to their home in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Millie attended the American School on the Army base at Fort Buchanan. At the school she was taught in English by day, at home the family spoke their native language, Spanish, thereby learning two languages, which later would come to serve her well. While there she also studied dance beginning as a child and continuing well into her adulthood.

After finishing elementary and high school at Fort Buchanan, Millie attended the Interamerican University of Puerto Rico at Ponce, graduating with a degree in mathematics at the age of 19. She then left Puerto Rico to study in London, England at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art.

Upon completion of a two-year study program, with the Webber Douglas Academy, Millie relocated to New York City where she joined the Repertorio Espanol Theatre Co. for a 10-year stint, performing shows in New York City and traveling with the troupe performing plays in Spanish throughout the Southwest American States as well as in Mexico and Spain.

While living in New York City, she also started her career as a voiceover recording artist, recording radio and television commercials in both English and Spanish. She also spent time acting in a miniseries for the public broadcasting station in Boston, Mass.

Millie moved to the San Francisco Bay area where she continued her voiceover recording career, earning the nickname “One-Take Millie” from the studio engineers she works with in San Francisco and San Jose for her uncanny ability to precisely time her voice to fit in the exact spot in the ad.

While living in California, Millie also worked as the office manager for two different environmental firms and co-managed a construction company with her partner. She continued her love of dance studying with a local dance troupe, where she assisted with the instruction and performed on stage at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco on several occasions.

Millie also developed a love for jazz, and with her partner, traveled throughout the Bay Area taking in the music from small clubs to large venues. She became a member of the San Francisco Jazz festival attending many concerts over the years, seeing many of the great masters and the new geniuses just starting out.

Millie enjoyed the great outdoors skiing, recreational diving, sailing, motorcycling, hiking, and the occasional round of golf.

Upon moving to Southport, Millie continued her recording career traveling to Boston and Portland to record. She later built and maintained a recording studio in her home where she recorded many commercials and audiobooks.

Millie continued her acting career joining the Heartwood Regional Theater Co. There she performed in over a dozen plays and worked with the education training group traveling to different local schools where they assisted the students in rehearsing and staging plays.

Millie finished her working career as the manager of the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor box office, where she enjoyed working and sharing times with friends and all the volunteers.

In retirement Millie enjoyed days at the camp on the Belgrade Lakes sailing and swimming, as well as traveling with her husband on numerous motorcycle trips with friends to Canada and Europe riding through the Alps of Italy, Austria, Switzerland, and France.

Millie passed away at home with family and friends by her side after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

No service is planned at this time.

Millie is survived by her husband, Jim Gagnon, of Southport; and brothers, Carlos and Louis Santiago, of New Jersey and Puerto Rico, respectively.

If desired donations may be made to the Boothbay Regional Health Center, reversing cognitive decline group, 185 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share a condolence or memory with the Santiago family, visit Millie’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

