Mildred “Millie” Stancick Casey, 93, passed away on Aug. 6, 2024, in Damariscotta. Born on July 20, 1931, in Applebachsville, Pa., Millie was a beloved figure in her longtime home of Bethlehem, Pa., where she was a cherished member of her community.

She will be remembered for her genuine care for people and her family, leaving a legacy of love and dedication.

Millie graduated from Quakertown High School in 1949 and Bethlehem Business College in 1951. Her career spanned many years at Union Bank, balancing her professional responsibilities with raising a family. She returned to the workforce in human resources, eventually becoming the personnel director at Northeastern Bank, and ultimately manager of employment and employee relations at Guardian Life Insurance Company, retiring in 1997. Beyond her professional roles, she served on numerous boards.

Millie was a dedicated member of Messiah Lutheran Church. Her personal life was enriched by hobbies such as playing bridge, reading, cooking, and traveling, with a particular fondness for visiting national parks and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, David and his wife, Debbie, of Largo, Fla.; daughter, Dr. Deborah Eisenberg and her husband, Stuart; grandchildren, Dr. Samuel Eisenberg and his wife, Lily, Sarah Casey and her husband, Anthony Forde, and Rivy Eisenberg and her husband, Arya Harsono; and great-grandson, Simon Richard Eisenberg.

Millie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard S. Casey; parents, Stephen Stancick and Mary Kerchmar; and brothers, Ernest and Stephen Stancick.

A memorial service will be held in Maine to honor her life. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to any animal shelter, honoring Millie’s love for animals, especially cats.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at directcremationofmaine.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

