Mildred “Millie” Welch, 95, died July 17, 2024, at her home in Newcastle.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 at the Maine Veterans Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, in Augusta. A full obituary will appear soon.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 949 Main St., in Waldoboro.

