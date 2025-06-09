Miriam Katherine Buckley, of Damariscotta, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2025. Born on Dec. 30, 1936 in Lawrence, Mass. to Arthur X. and Katherine C. Forrest, she attended Merrimack College, where she met her beloved husband, Daniel G. Buckley.

Miriam and Daniel were married in 1964, and built a life together in New York City, Ridgefield, Connecticut, and Damariscotta. She was a cherished mother to Tara (Philip) Rand and Alanna (Damon) Conte and a proud grandmother to her grandchildren, Aidan and Shannon Conte. Miriam leaves behind her sister, Paula (Raymond) Clinton; and her two nephews, Martin and John.

Miriam started her career as the first female technical editor at Raytheon Company in Andover, Mass., where she was responsible for editing HAWK Missile System manuals. She also utilized her writing and editing skills at the Ridgefield Press newspaper for many years and volunteered at Ridgefield High School.

A highly regarded antiques dealer, she owned and operated the Tag Sale Shoppe in Ridgefield for over 14 years. In 2001, Miriam and Daniel moved to Maine to open Damarine Antiques, a premiere antiques destination offering fine quality pieces. Miriam delighted in meeting new people and sharing their beautifully restored pieces and vast collections with customers.

Miriam was an active member of the Pemaquid Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, dedicated to historic preservation, education, and patriotism. She also proudly supported Wreaths Across America.

Her presence in the lives of those who knew her was nothing short of radiant, and her memory will be cherished forever. In accordance with her wishes, services will be private. The family deeply appreciates your love and condolences during this time. In lieu of flowers/visits, we kindly ask that messages of support be shared through thoughts and prayers. If you’d like to make a charitable donation in Miriam’s honor, please consider wreathsacrossamerica.org.

