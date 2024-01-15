Mitchell E. Cooper, of Whitefield, passed away on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, at Gray Birch assisted living facility, in Augusta.

Mitchell was born the son of Earle Cooper and Glennis (Jackson) (Cooper) Hutchinson, on Oct. 27, 1960. Mitchell was a graduate of Cony High School in Augusta. He also attended Maranacook Vocational School for wood harvesting, and received awards for his axe throwing abilities. Mitchell received a perfect attendance award for never missing a day of school.

Mitchell loved playing and watching baseball and football. The old folks (Red Sox). Mitchell had a huge love of music, listening to anything from Pink Floyd to Anne Murray, Heart to Sweet. He enjoyed playing cards, bingo, and the air guitar. Mitchell had a great sense of humor and made friends easily. Mitchell worked many odd jobs, including working for local farmers in Whitefield.

Mitchell was predeceased by his father, Earle Cooper; and his stepfather, Jerry Hutchinson. Mitchell is survived by his mother, Glennis Hutchinson; sister, Valerie Colby and husband, Daniel; sister, Veronica Hopkins; brother, Sterling Cooper and wife, Brenda; sister, Kelly Spaulding and husband, Dave; and sister, Tracy Ellis. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

There will be no service. A spring burial will be held at Hopkins Cemetery in Jefferson, date TBD.

