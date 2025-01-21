Mollie Elaine Rudall-Moore, 90, world class culinary consultant and philanthropic connector, died Jan. 13, 2025, at her home in Southport. Mollie was born Jan. 20, 1934, in Bristol, England, to Thomas Rudall and Gertrude (Hulme) Rudall. Mollie graduated in 1955 from Bristol Technological College in England with a degree in institutional management.

Mollie worked as a food service management company executive for many years. She worked for Unilever in London from 1958-1963. Mollie moved to the United States in 1963 to work for Wilbur Food Management Co. in Boston. She later worked for Servomation-Wilbur as an area manager; Mollie left Servomation along with four other employees and founded DAKA Inc. in Wakefield, Mass. Mollie served as V.P. of operations and on the board of directors for DAKA International. Mollie also served on the Worcester Plaza Club Board of Governors. In 1982 she purchased a cottage on Pratts Island in Maine. Mollie married Wells K. Moore in 1985. Mollie owned and operated Crump’s Tea Room during the 1990s.

Mollie was active in her spare time fundraising for the Framingham, Mass. Choral Society, as an advisor of the West Wing and Evan’s Wing opening at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. She was a member of the National Restaurant Association, Round Table for Woman in Food Service, and the Massachusetts Restaurant Association. Mollie enjoyed entertaining, cooking, gardening, classical music, singing, and playing tennis. She was also a very active member of the Pratts Island Association on Southport.

Mollie was a charter member of the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in 1996. She served two terms on the board of directors. Mollie’s almost 30-year commitment to the gardens was based in her deep passion and endless love for the gardens. Her extraordinary efforts helped shape what the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is today.

In May of 2000, Mollie lost her sight. This life-changing event did not stop Mollie’s passion for the Gardens. Mollie was the catalyst behind the Lerner Garden of the Five Senses. She asked the board for a sensory garden. The board asked Mollie and Wells to head a committee. The committee researched gardens all over the world for seven years to develop the concept of the Five Senses Garden. Mollie found renewed purpose by promoting the gardens’ therapeutic horticultural program, bringing the visually impaired group and countless others to share her love of gardening. Mollie’s legacy is imprinted all over the gardens from the entire gardens to branded calendars and wine glasses.

Mollie is survived by her husband, Wells K. Moore, of Southport; and cousin, Hilary Deller, of Hawkshurst, England.

A celebration of Mollie’s incredible life will be held at the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in the fall to be announced.

Contribution in Mollie’s memory may be made to Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, P.O. Box 234, Boothbay, ME 04537.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall’s of Boothbay, 975 Wiscasset Road in Boothbay. To share a condolence or story with the Moore family, please visit Mollie’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

