Mona Elizabeth (Farrin) Taylor, 97, of Portland, died peacefully, surrounded by family on Dec. 18, 2022 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

She was born on Rutherford Island in South Bristol on Aug. 14, 1925, the youngest of six children born to A. Drummond Farrin Sr. and Mona Mae Rice. She is predeceased by longtime companion Donald Lavangie, of South Portland.

Mona attended local schools, graduating from Lincoln Academy in 1943. She moved to Portland that same year to attend business school. While living at the YWCA, she formed friendships with 12 girls, referred to as “Club.” They would meet every month for over 60 years.

Mona began working for Portland Parks and Recreation in 1945. She also gained a realtor’s license in the 1960s. Other employment included USM School of Law and South Portland Housing Authority, where she retired in 1990 as assistant deputy director.

She belonged to several churches over the years, the latest being Stroudwater Baptist. Her hobbies included playing the piano, knitting, reading and collecting shells. She loved dogs and cats and always had at least one.

Mona loved spending time with friends and family. She kept in touch with her many nieces and nephews, often reminiscing about old times with her nephew, Scott Farrin and niece, Janice Seiders.

Mona is survived by her son, George H. “Skip” Gagliarde III and his wife, Linda, of Limington and her daughter, Ann J. Miles and her husband, Robert, of Portland. She also leaves her grandchildren, Kristie A. Miles, of Bishop, Calif., Amy W. Woolls and her husband, Nate, of Cape Elizabeth, Kara N. Jacques and her husband, Tyson, of Westbrook, and Steven G. Gagliarde, of Portland; as well as her great-grandchildren, Abigail and Price Woolls and Miles and Julian Jacques; many loving cousins, nieces and nephews; and very special friends, Candy Hancock and Melissa Mantzowkas, whom she loved like daughters. She was also predeceased by her three brother, George, R. Corliss and A. Drummond Farrin Jr. as well as her two sisters Muriel Carroll and Hazel Mahan.

A graveside service will be held on May 15, 2023 at West Bristol Cemetery, Walpole at a time to be determined.

Please visit advantageportland.com to sign Mona’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.

Memorial donations in her memory can be made to: Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital, c/o Philanthropy Department, 22 Bramhall Street, Portland, ME 04102, bbch.org/give.

