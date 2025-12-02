Monica P. Moore (née Penney) passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2025, in Edgecomb, at the age of 96. Born on Nov. 17, 1929, Monica was the last surviving child of Arthur and Margaret Delorey Penney. She grew up in a large family alongside her brothers Russell, Arthur, and Charles Penney, and her sisters Irene Vinal, Betty Henderson, and Peggy Chadwick.

Monica shared a long and devoted marriage with her late husband, Earle P. Moore Jr. Together they built a life centered on love and family. She was predeceased by their son, Michael Moore; and is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Barbara Moore and Carol de Garis; her son-in-law, Philip de Garis; and her grandson, Christopher de Garis; as well as her many nieces and nephews.

Monica found joy in life’s simple pleasures. She loved baking, tending to her flower gardens, solving puzzles, and attending horse pulling events at local fairs. Her home was often filled with the scent of fresh-baked goods and the quiet focus of a puzzle in progress.

Those who knew Monica remember her for her warmth and kindness. Her gentle presence brought comfort to many, and she was deeply cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

At her request, there will be no services. Monica will be laid to rest at the family plot in Warren. Mom loved to bake so we ask that you make a batch of cookies and share them with your loved ones, in remembrance of her.

Cards can be sent to: The Moore Family, 54 Dodge Road, Edgecomb, ME 04556.

