Monika Genthner, 78, of Round Pond, passed away from dementia on the afternoon of April 28, 2020 at the Harborview Cottages in Newcastle. She was born in Esslingen, Germany, and married Gerald John Genthner while he was stationed there in the Army on May 23, 1958. Shortly after the birth of their first child, she came to the states where she lived the rest of her life.

Preceded in death by her husband, Gerald John Genthner in 2004; she was also predeceased by her mother, Marianne Gutekunst Beuter Schitar; and father, Ernst Josef Beuter from Esslingen, Germany. Ernst died during World War II, and was buried in Russia. She was also predeceased by her stepfather, Isidor Schitar, from Esslingen, Germany.

She is survived by her five children, Gary Genthner and wife Lisa of Round Pond, Rick Genthner of Round Pond, Glenn Genthner and wife Elaine of Round Pond, Janet Genthner Olson of Round Pond, and Debby Genthner of Bucksport; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Renate Hardy who lives in Clarksburg, W. Va.; half-sister, Sylvia Schitar Boem from Bartolama, Germany; and half-brother, Dietmar Schitar from Esslingen, Germany; a very, very special aunt, Elsbeth Cahlecker from Berkheim, Germany; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Monika’s greatest love was her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a great cook and baker, and loved to play beano, bridge, cards, read, do puzzles, knit, crafts, swimming, and her plants both inside and out. For many years, she would harvest the vegetable gardens and pickle, can, and freeze them. She was a member of the Round Pond Methodist Church, Helping Hands, and the Bristol Extension.

We will all sadly miss her and that German accent that she never lost in over 61 years of living here.

Monika’s family would like to thank all the Bristol First Responders, caregivers at Comfort Keepers, Cove’s Edge, and the staff at Harborview Cottages for all the love and care you gave their mom. A special thanks to Lisa Genthner for keeping Monika’s legal and financial business in order.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, funeral service will be private. She will be laid to rest next to Gerald, with a graveside service in the Chamberlain Cemetery in Round Pond.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

