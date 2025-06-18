Moose Carlson, aka Donald N. Carlson, 66, passed away at the Breakwater Commons in Rockland on June 15, 2025, surrounded by the love of his family. Born in Waldoboro on Sept. 18, 1958, to parents Francis “Sunset” and Dorothy (Grover) Carlson, Moose grew up in Waldoboro and attended local schools, graduating from Medomak Valley High School.

Moose was a lobsterman; he was also known for his carpentry skills and served as the manager at the transfer station. When he wasn’t out on the water or working with his hands, Moose loved to unwind with puzzles and also volunteered as a firefighter in Jonesport. His heart and hands were always ready to help others, and he loved his family fiercely.

Moose was predeceased by his parents.

He is survived by his children, Jeff Joy, of Bangor, Donald Joy, of Rockland, John Joy, of Thomaston, Rebecca Garnett, of Jonesport, and Dylan Carlson, of Waldoboro; along with many grandchildren, family, and friends.

A private family interment will be held at the Cushing Cemetery in Warren, where Moose will be laid to rest alongside his mother.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home of Waldoboro. To share a memory or condolence with the Carlson family, visit Moose’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

