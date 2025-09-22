Lowell E. Burns, 94, of Ladson, S.C., passed peacefully in the early morning hours of July 29, 2025 at “The Village at Summerville” where he had been a resident for the past year.

Lowell was born in Jefferson on Jan. 24, 1931 to the late Evelyn and Sidney Burns. He was educated in a one-room schoolhouse in Alna and at the age of 17 enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.

On Sept. 4, 1951, Lowell married Louise Hayes; they were married for 73 years before her passing on April 7, 2024. Lowell and Louise resided “on the hill” on Hoot Owl Avenue while side by side building their home which was completed in 1984.

Lowell made the Air Force his career, serving as a flight engineer. He served close to 30 years before retiring. After retirement from the Air Force he attended Midlands Technical College and received degrees in mechanical, electrical, and HVAC, and then went to work at the Charleston Naval Shipyard in the Calibration Shop, retiring in 1993.

One of Lowell’s greatest pleasures was when “people from away” came to visit with them. He was always ready and willing to give them the grand tour of the city of Charleston and all it had to offer.

Lowell leaves behind one daughter, Rena Burns Amonson; several cousins, and many friends that were considered family, as well as many children that called him “Grandpa” or “Papa Lowell.” Lowell was predeceased by his loving wife of 73 years, Louise Hayes Burns.

A memorial service was held on Sept. 5, 2025 at the Heritage Holiness Church, 3836 Ladson Road, Ladson, SC 29456 where Lowell was a member of the congregation.

