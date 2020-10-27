Muriel E. Burnheimer, 89, passed away at her home in Waldoboro on Oct. 22, 2020 surrounded by her family after a short bout with cancer. She was born on March 28, 1931 in Waldoboro, the youngest of three children of Kenneth and Evelyn Heyer.

She is predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Victor V. Burnheimer, who passed in 2007; her mom and dad; two brothers, Donald and Robert; and her daughter-in-law, Julie Page Burnheimer. She is survived by a daughter, Lynn Burnheimer Lawry and her husband, Oram; Lynn’s son, Shawn Reed and wife Brook and their daughters, Aubree and Delanee and son, John; Lynn’s son, Kevin Reed and his wife Eleanor and their son Trevor, daughter Natasha and son Cole; her son, Scott Burnheimer, his son, Ryan Burnheimer and wife Janelle, and their sons, Chase and Derek, his son Eric Burnheimer, his son, John and his wife Amanda, and his daughter, Sara Burnheimer and her husband Gearoid O’Sullivan.

Besides the love of her husband and family, Muriel had a lifelong love of horses. She bought her first horse when she was 15 years old. She and Victor became well known across the country for the Morgan horses they owned and bred for many years under the name of Medomak Morgan Farm. In 2008, Muriel and Victor were inducted into the American Morgan Horse Association Breeder’s Hall of Fame. Muriel also was involved in the antique business for over 30 years. Up to the last six months she worked in a Rockland antique shop several times a week. Until her last days, Muriel loved to play cards with her friends and family. She also spent many hours in front of a puzzle. She loved her pet dogs and cats as well.

Muriel and her family wish to give thanks for the outpouring of kindness over these last few months from the Waldoboro community, her friends from the horse and antique businesses, and her caregivers. You all meant the world to her.

A private graveside service will be held at the Rural Cemetery in Waldoboro.

Contributions in Muriel’s name may be made to a charity of your choice.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

