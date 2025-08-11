Myron Stanley Long, 82, partner of Linda Belisle, died peacefully at the Maine General Medical Center in Augusta on July 28, 2025.

Myron was born Sept. 9, 1942 in Milo, to Kathleen “Kay” and Vernon “Flash” Long. The family spent summers at Boyd Lake when he was young, and later, lived at Schoodic Lake. The entire family has many wonderful memories of spending time at these camps. He is survived by his daughter, Laura Sirois, of South Tamworth, N.H.; as well as his granddaughter, Lyza. He is also survived by his sister, Lorraine and husband, Harvey Smith, of Elliot; sister, Sheila and husband, Earl Leavitt, of Ocala, Fla.; as well as nephews, Aaron Leavitt, Jesse Leavitt; and niece, Joelle Webber; and his brother, Richard Long and wife, Paula, of Boston, Mass.; as well as nephew, Andrew Long.

Myron was predeceased by his first wife; parents; and his son, Scott. As a young man, Myron met and married Lillian Parker. They settled in Alna where they raised their two children along with Morgan horses, donkeys, goats, and chickens.

Myron was a very talented builder by trade. Besides the many houses he built for others, he designed and built four of his own homes. The last home was on Schoodic Lake – the culmination of a lifetime of designs on the back of napkins, and truly a masterpiece. In his “spare time,” he enjoyed creating anything made from wood, building boats, fishing, skiing at Sugarloaf, playing ping-pong, and rhubarb pie. Myron was happiest tinkering in his woodshop.

Later in life, Myron met Linda Belisle, and together, for 20 years, they lived a rich and happy life. A lucky man who had a life well lived … who could ask for more?

Friends wishing to honor his memory, the family is asking you to just do something nice for somebody – it does make a difference.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

