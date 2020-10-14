Myrtis J. Cain, 75, of Nobleboro, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Oct. 9, 2020 at Cove’s Edge Nursing Facility in Damariscotta.

She was born on June 1, 1945 in Macon, Ga. to Henry and Frances James, who preceded her in death. She was also predeceased by her sister, Sadie James; and daughter Annie Cain.

Myrtis was educated in the Bibb County Georgia School System, where she attended Unionville Elementary and Ballard-Hudson Senior high schools. As a young girl she attended Smith Chapel Baptist Church with her mother. Myrtis was a people person and enjoyed hanging out with her cousins and friends. She was a great dancer.

Realizing that employment opportunities were not good, Myrtis moved to White Plains, N.Y. in 1965, where she spent a long career in the office-services industry before becoming a personal home aide to the elderly in 2010.

Myrtis retired to Maine in early 2019, where she quickly became a community fixture, joining The First Baptist Church of Nobleboro. Always upbeat, with an infectious smile, Myrtis made friends everywhere she went, from Main Street Grocery to Hilltop Stop to Medomak Veterinary Services.

Myrt had that special gift of bringing light into every room she entered. She had a kind word and a “How you doin’?” for everyone she met. For those fortunate enough to have met her, her bright smile and companionable fellowship left a fond memory that will never be forgotten.

Myrtis is fondly remembered and survived by loving relatives across the country, including her daughter, Alice Cain, of Macon, Ga.; son, Harvey Cain, of Westchester County, N.Y.; brother, James Mays, of Macon, Ga.; granddaughter, Tywonia Cain Stallings and her husband Jamel Stallings of Suisun City, Calif.; grandsons, Ali Cain of Atlanta, Ga., and Richard Williams Jr. of Macon, Ga.; cousins, Mary Dumas, of Decatur, Ga., Hattie Clowers, Wallace Maynard Jr., Doris Robinson, and Albert “A.C.” Maynard, all of Macon, Ga.; aunt, Ethel Maynard of Macon, Ga.; her beloved great-grandchildren, Serenity, Aqil and Legend. She is also survived by Patricia Calhoun-Young, a loving daughter-in-law of White Plains, N.Y.; and close friend, Henrietta Benjamin of White Plains, N.Y. She also left behind her devoted blended family in Nobleboro, whom she loved and adored.

Private services for Myrtis will be held in Nobleboro and will be available via Zoom.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

