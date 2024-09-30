N. Katherine Dodge Rice, 86, passed away on the afternoon of Sept. 26, 2024, at her home in Walpole, surrounded by her husband Chester, her daughters Kim, Ricki, and Amy, granddaughter Morgan, and Lucky, her faithful companion.

Katherine was born on June 5, 1938, to Charles and Martha Laine Dodge, of Newcastle. She attended the Edison School, a one-room schoolhouse in Newcastle, and graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1957. She married Chester A. Rice, the love of her life, on Nov. 27, 1959. Together they built a family, a house, and a very successful business in Damariscotta. In 1992 they were able to retire and built a home on the Damariscotta River in Walpole.

Family was the center of her life. She was a strong independent woman (growing up in the middle of five brothers may have had something to do with that). When her children were younger, she volunteered at school, took them on trips, rode bikes, went snowmobiling, roller skating, and lots of adventures. In 2017 she took her daughters on a trip to Finland. She always wanted to visit Finland, where her grandparents emigrated from.

She and Chester traveled to Florida, Alaska, and extensively around the United States. She considered Matagamon Lake a special place as well. She enjoyed hosting Fourth of July events, both at Muddy Pond and then on the Damariscotta River, for family and friends. She loved hosting Christmas for family and friends.

In her later years, Fridays were hair appointment day and coffee with her sisters and friends at Farfee’s. She enjoyed watching baseball and racing. She took care of family, and in her later years was able to spend time taking care of her great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of almost 65 years, Chester A. Rice; daughters, Kimberly, Erica “Ricki” and partner, Denny Hebert, and Amy and her husband, Shannon Colby; brother, Richard Dodge and wife, Madeline; sister-in-law, Terry Dodge; grandsons, Brent Benner and partner, Amanda Pendleton, Donnie Benner, Nicholas Waltz and wife, Amber, Adam Costa and wife, Nicole, and Alex Waltz; granddaughter, Morgan Noble and husband, Ben; great-grandsons, Brent Alan Benner Jr., and Cole, Jack, and Oliver Costa; a well as many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; in-laws, Mervin and Elizabeth Rice; sisters, Martha and husband, Harry Kierstead, Vera and husband, Kenneth Lincoln; brothers, Charlie and wife, Lucille, Ormond, Elliott, and Larry and wife, Ethel (Skeet) Dodge; brother-in-law, David and wife, Dora Rice; sisters-in-law, Rebecca and husband, Wayne Webber, and Adele and husband, Pete McFarland; as well as her nephew, David Dodge.

She will be laid to rest privately at the West Bristol Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Walpole Union Chapel, c/o South Bristol Historical Society, P.O. Box 229, South Bristol, ME 04568.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

